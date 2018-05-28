11 arrested, dozen injured in Israeli raids across West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians and wounded a dozen others in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, including in a refugee camp, according to the Israeli military.

Dozens of Israeli troops entered the Amari Refugee Camp in Ramallah in the early hours of Monday, closing off all the entrances, AFP journalists said.

At least 13 Palestinians were injured during the raid as clashes broke out, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, with soldiers firing tear gas and bullets.

Israeli forces later withdrew from the camp.

It came days after an Israeli soldier was killed during a raid inside the camp.

Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, 20, of the Duvdevan special forces unit, was struck on the head by a stone block thrown during an arrest raid Thursday and died early Saturday.

Amari is located inside Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, in an area theoretically under the full control of the Palestinian government. Home to around 6,000 Palestinians according to the United Nations, the camp is a regular flashpoint where Israeli raids have sparked fierce clashes in the past.

Israeli forces regularly carry out night raids in Palestinian-governed parts of the West Bank to arrest suspects they accuse of militant activities against Israel.

The 11 individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities," the army claimed in a Monday statement, without elaborating.

The detainees have been taken into custody for investigation, the statement said.

According to official Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and about 350 minors.

In another development, the Israeli army said an improvised bomb went off late Sunday near one of its positions in Nablus in the northern part of the West Bank.

No casualties or damages have been reported in the incident.

Tension has been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories since the United States relocated its embassy earlier this month from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in 1967 and represents the heart of the decadeslong Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Since late March, more than 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip.

The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.