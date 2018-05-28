Israeli police shoot mentally disabled Palestinian woman in East Jerusalem

A mentally disabled Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

In a statement released by the Israeli police, the Palestinian woman was walking on the rail tracks in the northern Shuafat town when police shot her in the leg to "neutralize" her.

The statement claimed the Palestinian woman was shot after she did not respond to calls by police to stop and that she might have the intent of carrying out an attack.

According to Palestinian media reports, the woman is identified as 28-year-old Duha Ebu Hudayr, who is mentally disabled.

Since March 30, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed and thousands of others injured by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies along Gaza border.

The protesters demand their return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.