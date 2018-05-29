4,500 shoes laid at EU Council to protest Israeli violence

As part of a growing call for European governments to push for the protection of the Palestinians from Israeli violence in the occupied territories, some 4,500 pairs of shoes were laid yesterday at the European Council building in Brussels to commemorate Palestinians killed in the past 10 years. The unusual protest was organized by a global activist group ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to urge them to take action over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Citizens across Europe have one clear message for our governments: Palestinian lives matter to us, and they need to matter to you. As Israel's largest trading partner and political ally, it is our moral responsibility to send a clear signal to Netanyahu's government that the violence must stop," Avaaz Campaign Director, Christoph Schott, said, as reported by TeleSur English.

"What is happening in Palestine is a modern-day apartheid, and for Europe to turn a blind eye to that does not protect Israel: it only undermines our humanity."

According to the U.N., over the past seven weeks, over 100 Palestinian demonstrators have died at the hands of the Israeli military. Among the dead are children, journalists, medics and many young unemployed men. Approximately, 12,000 have been injured. Over 1,000 children have been injured by Israeli forces in the besieged Gaza Strip during demonstrations, according to the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF). The U.N. body pointed out that some injuries had been severe and potentially life altering, including amputations. The Israeli authorities said that human rights laws do not apply to ongoing Palestinian protests along the Gaza Strip's eastern border. Israel has long been facing international criticism for its harsh response to mass Palestinian protests.

Rights groups have branded open-fire orders as unlawful, saying they effectively permit soldiers to use potentially lethal force against unarmed protesters. Israel was sharply criticized by a U.N. human rights body for killing protesters in Gaza and treatment of the Palestinians, declaring it a "war crime" under the Statute of Rome. The high casualty toll triggered a diplomatic backlash against Israel and new charges of excessive use of force against unarmed protesters. The U.N. Security Council convened to discuss the ongoing violence against Palestinians with no tangible results so far. The United States and Israel have blocked the United Nations from conducting an "independent and transparent investigation" into the Palestinian killings.

Israel has been at odds with the EU over the Israeli use of live fire targeting unarmed Palestinians as well as Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. As tensions simmer between Israel and EU, a senior European official has warned Israel not to "disparage" Europe, adding that Donald Trump's legacy may be scrapped, according to Israel Television News Company's Hadashot TV news bulletin, The Times of Israel, an Israel-based online newspaper reported. The remarks came after Israel summoned the ambassadors of Spain, Slovenia and Belgium over their votes at a U.N. body calling for an international probe of the deadly shootings of dozens of Palestinians on the Gaza border.