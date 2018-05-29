Israel carries out retaliatory strikes on more than 30 Gaza targets

Israel's military struck more than 30 "military targets" in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to a barrage of rocket and mortar fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army said.

The Israeli military said it carried out over 35 airstrikes on seven sites across Gaza, including an unfinished tunnel near the city of Rafah that crossed under the border into Egypt.

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists the rocket and mortar fire at Israel was the most extensive since a 2014 war, as was Israel's response.

At least three Israelis were injured by shrapnel in the Eshkol settlement complex in southern Israel, according to Israeli media reports.

Early Tuesday, a barrage of mortar shells from the Gaza Strip were fired at Israel. Most of the 28 projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said.

Later in the day, Israel said it intercepted further projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip.

The sudden surge in violence brought back memories of the devastating 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. That round of fighting began with tit-for-tat attacks on both sides and escalated into a full-blown war that inflicted heavy damage on Gaza.

The military action comes one day after Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian near the Gaza border, and two days after Israeli tank fire killed two Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip.

At least 118 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip since mass protests and clashes broke out on March 30, according to figures from the Gazan health ministry.

No Israelis have been killed during that time.

The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade for the past 12 years, severely restricting access to vital supplies for the 2 million Palestinians packed into the narrow coastal enclave.