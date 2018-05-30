Israel approves over 1,900 new West Bank settler homes

Israel on Wednesday approved construction of 1,958 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now told AFP.

It was slightly fewer than the 2,500 for which Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said last week he intended to seek approval.

It was the first tranche of settlement approvals since the controversial U.S. embassy transfer to Jerusalem on May 14, a move that infuriated Palestinians and intensified protests on the Gaza border, with at least 61 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces that day.

Peace Now said that in Wednesday's batch, around 700 units got final approval while the remainder passed the first approval stage in the planning process.

It said that the majority were in isolated settlements outside the major "blocs" which the government will seek to retain in any future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Peace Now said in a statement that there had been a leap in settlement-building during U.S. President Donald Trump's term so far, with about 14,000 approvals.

That, it added, "is more than three times the amount that was approved in the year and a half before his inauguration (4,476 units)."

According to Israel's Channel 7, the government's planning and building committee approved construction of the new housing units in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc south of Jerusalem.

Roughly 600,000 Israeli settlers currently live on more than 100 Jewish-only settlements built in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which were illegally occupied by Israel in 1967.

The Palestinians, for their part, want these areas -- along with the Gaza Strip -- for a future state of Palestine.

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all settlement-building activity on the land as illegal.