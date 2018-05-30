Israeli banks help with settlement building, rights group says

Israeli banks are helping build West Bank settlements in violation of international law by providing financial services to home buyers and local councils, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a new report published yesterday.

The report said that bank activities in or with settlements have helped encourage settlement growth and "contribute to rights abuses" against Palestinians. It added that Israeli banks, and international banks doing business with them, may be engaging in pillage, by acquiring ownership interests in housing projects on seized land.

Israel captured the Gaza Strip, West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. West Bank settlements are now home to around 400,000 Israelis. An additional 200,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move that is not recognized internationally. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Most of the international community considers settlements illegal and an impediment to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Israel says the fate of the settlements must be resolved in peace negotiations with the Palestinians.