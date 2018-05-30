Russia avoids confronting Israel, at least for now

The Syrian regime, along with its main backer Russia, is preparing to recapture the opposition-held territories in the south bordering Jordan and Israel. This led to concerns for Israel who wondered whether Iran and its proxies would take part in the operation. Recent statements from Moscow and an alleged agreement between Israel and Russia to keep Iran away from Israeli-controlled areas indicated that Russia did not intend to confront Israel.

During the regime's attacks on Ghouta and Douma and the alleged use of chemical weapons during the operations, the U.S. was alarmed and even launched an attack on regime bases. Following this development, Israel started pounding Iranian bases. These attacks were followed with statements claiming that Israel was under direct threat from Iran since the country had already established military bases near the occupied Golan Heights, even producing chemical weapons. Whether true or not, it has become a dispute between Tel Aviv and Moscow since the former asked the latter to pull its ally out of those territories. Initially, Moscow was silent about the demands and its reaction to the U.S.' operation was quite harsh. However, it seems Moscow has been avoiding confronting Israel, at least for now.

In response to a question of a journalist during a press meeting late Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said only Syrian troops needed to be near Israeli territories, implying that Iranian militias had to stay away. "It should only be the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic that stand on the Syrian border with Israel," he said, adding that, "Of course, the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces must be carried out on a reciprocal basis; however, it must be a two-way street." It was not totally surprising as Iranian officials, reportedly, told the Jordanian government that they would not be participating in any operation in the south.

Israeli TV Channel 2 reported that Lavrov's statements were part of a broader understanding between Israel and Russia. According to the understanding, Russia had assumed the responsibility of keeping Iranian and Hezbollah forces away from Syria's border with Israel on the occupied Golan Heights. In return, according to the report, Israel would not carry out any operation and not intervene when regime forces are deployed near the southern border. While Israel will stop its aerial incursions into the Syrian airspace, Russia will make a call, demanding non-Syrian forces to leave Syrian territories. Since Russia is one of the most established foreign forces in Syria, it seems obvious that the addressee of this call will be Iran.

The Syrian regime under the supervision of Russia and with the help of its considerable aid has managed to recapture most of the territories in the last year, including Aleppo, one of the most strategic cities. The upcoming operation in the south seems to be very crucial as the south was the first base for the opposition. Therefore, Russia may not want to risk the operation due to Israel's reservations against Iran at a time when Hezbollah and its allies have won the majority in the Lebanese parliament. However, it is doubtful whether Russian-Israeli relations over Syria will be sustainable.

Besides Iran's expansionist policy in Syria, the two countries may be distracting each other through their policies in the Mediterranean Sea. It is known that the discovery of large natural gas fields by Israel to be exported to Europe and the redefinition of Israel's maritime in the Mediterranean with a new bill waiting to be passed in the Knesset, have tightened the relations. In return, the allegations that Russia was making huge investments to turn Tarsus into a naval base, with the right of deploying any kind of weapons, may be distracting Israel.

Russia and Israel have been avoiding direct encounters since the two countries do not want to address each other amid so much entanglement the region. Russia, this time, seems to have taken a step back; yet it is unclear how long the two countries will overcome the complications of the war in Syria.