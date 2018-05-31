Humanitarian catastrophe continues in Gaza amid decade-long Israeli blockade

In an attempt to end the decade-long blockade that has resulted in unrelenting misery, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip once again sought to break out of the Israeli-enforced naval blockade and reach the open sea.

However, they failed once again as Israeli forces stopped and seized a Palestinian protest boat.

The bid roughly coincides with the eighth anniversary of the Mavi Marmara incident on May 31, 2010 in which nine Turkish activists were killed by Israeli forces in international waters, with a 10th activist later succumbing to injuries.

In the years-long-embargoed enclave, the humanitarian situations have gotten worse each day. The strip was heavily battered in July-August 2014 in a war between Israel and Hamas that killed more than 2,200 Palestinians and 73 people on the Israeli side. Its problems are exacerbated by a decade-old Israeli blockade.

Many hospitals in densely populated Gaza declared that it has completely suspended services amid the Israeli blockade that has resulted in electricity cuts and a lack of fuel to run generators.

People predominantly rely on gasoline-fueled generators and solar panels to keep their refrigerators running and to have access to hot water. Considering that oil prices are high due to the blockade, Gazans are in a dire situation.

Therefore, hundreds of people engaged in a protest against Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) as international rights groups warn that there might be a total collapse of basic services. With only three hours of electricity available per day, the U.N. warned that half of Gaza's population is in need of humanitarian aid.

Israel said it would reduce electricity supplies after the PA limited its payments for power.

"Only 3 percent of the water in Gaza is suitable for consumption, with just 10 percent of the population having access to safe drinking water. This is due to high salinity and damaged sewage systems following repeated military offensives, which are now unable to function with the lack of electricity and are pumping raw sewage into the sea," Open Democracy reported last November.

The boat protest comes after weeks of deadly demonstrations and clashes along the Gaza-Israel border, beginning on March 30.

Protesters have called for Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel.

The demonstrations peaked on May 14, when at least 61 Palestinians were killed as tens of thousands of Gazans protested and clashes erupted on the same day the U.S. moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Protests and clashes have continued at a low level since then. At least 121 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the unrest.