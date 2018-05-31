Israel proves its unwillingness for peace

Using the political atmosphere formed by the U.S. and its embassy move to Jerusalem, which resulted in the recognition of Israeli sovereignty on the holy city, Israeli authorities have increased pressure on Gaza.

During the protests against the U.S. and the anniversary of Nakba, more than 100 Palestinians were killed on the Gaza border. Tensions have recently escalated again as Israel wants to increase the restrictions, imposed on the densely populated city. Although Hamas and some other Palestinian factions stated they were ready for a ceasefire or an agreement, Israel has been refusing to come to any understanding until Egypt has mediated. Yet, it is uncertain how long this quietness will last. A quick look at the certain developments in Gaza demonstrates Israel's unwillingness for peace.

As of March 30, which was marked as "The Great March of Return," thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, gathered on the Gaza border. Israeli forces attempted to disperse the groups, facing resistance and as a result nearly 20 people were killed. In the first two weeks of April, Palestinians continued to get together near security points and Israelis did not shy away from killing even more of them.

In the meantime, the Israeli army made an interesting statement, claiming Palestinians had employed a new type of weapon – burning kites. May 14 was a day of bloodbath. While Americans and Israelis were celebrating the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, at the same exact time, Palestinians were being massacred. Officially, more than 60 people were killed that day.

Israel's brutal stance toward Gaza residents increases the anger among the world public and gives the impression that there is no way to reach a peace deal with Israel. The main motivation of Gazans seems to be the will to better their living conditions.

Due to the lack of electricity, people predominantly rely on gasoline-fueled generators and solar panels to keep their refrigerators running and to have access to hot water. Considering that oil prices are sky high due to the blockade, Gazans are in a dire situation.

Therefore, hundreds of people are engaged in a protest against Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) because international rights groups warn that there might be a total collapse of basic services.

With only three hours of electricity available per day, the U.N. warned that half of Gaza's population is in need of humanitarian aid. Israel said it would reduce electricity after the PA limited its payments for power.

Palestinians are angry also due to the fact that their political efforts have remained futile. For instance Israel had been accusing Gazans of handing over power to Hamas.

First, Hamas distinguished itself from its former umbrella group, the Muslim Brotherhood. Then, it published a new manifesto, disavowing itself from the Muslim Brotherhood, distancing itself from any aims of destroying Israel and accepting the 1967 borders of the Palestinian state without referring to Israel's legitimate statehood.

Hamas also signaled its acceptance for a two-state solution through an alliance with its main rival the Fatah Party. Hamas kept its promises and even handed the power over to the Fatah Party in the hope that the conditions for Gaza residents would be bettered.

However, all of these efforts made by the Palestinian side remain fruitless. This has caused anger among the population. In return Israel has intensified its efforts to increase the blockade and embargo as well as to build new tunnels around Gaza.