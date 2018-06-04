Jordan PM submits resignation amid protests over tax increases

Jordanian Prime Hani Minister Mulki submitted his resignation in the wake of the largest anti-government protests over planned tax increases, while the king asked Omar al-Razzaz to form a new government reports said Monday.

Mulki met with King Abdullah II, in the wake of the largest anti-government protests in the kingdom since 2011.

Thousands have filled the streets of the kingdom in recent days to protest planned tax increases and have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Hani Mulki.

The Hala Akhbar site, linked to Jordan's military, says Mulki was on his way to the palace Monday.

The summoning of Mulki by the monarch has fueled speculation he might be asked to resign. It's unclear if his departure would suffice to defuse growing public anger over a series of austerity measures.

The king, who has final say on all policy issues, has frequently disbanded governments to manage crises of public confidence.

King Abdullah asked Omar al-Razzaz to form a new government after the resignation of Hani Mulki, a ministerial source said, a move aimed at defusing big protests over government economic policies.

Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, was education minister in the outgoing government. Jordan has been shaken by its biggest protests in years, in response to planned tax hikes.