Yemeni government forces enter Hodeida airport, UAE says

Yemeni government forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates, entered Hodeida airport on Tuesday, the UAE said, as the fight for control of the starving nation's main port for food shipments rages on.

"With the participation and support of the Emirati armed forces, the joint Yemeni resistance (army) entered Hodeida airport," the UAE state news agency WAM tweeted.

A Yemeni military source confirmed the report to AFP.

Troops from the UAE and neighboring Saudi Arabia are the mainstay of an Arab coalition that has been fighting the Houthi Shiite rebels in support of the Yemeni government since 2015.

The coalition launched a major offensive on Wednesday to drive the rebels out of Hodeida, a Red Sea port which is the entry point for some three-quarters of Yemen's imports.

Saudi Arabia accuses its regional arch rival Iran of smuggling arms to the rebels through the port, a charge Tehran denies.

Riyadh and its allies imposed a blockade of the port earlier this year in response to a series of rebel missile attacks on Saudi territory.

It sparked an outcry from relief organizations who warned of the risk of famine if aid shipments and commercial food imports were not fully restored.

Aid agencies and the U.N. evacuated international staff from the city ahead of the offensive, but thousands of civilians remain besieged in the city and around the airport due to the fighting.

The Houthis seized control of Sanaa in September 2014, later pushing south toward the port city of Aden. The Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 and has faced criticism for a campaign of airstrikes killing civilians and destroying hospitals and markets.

The Houthis meanwhile have laid landmines killing and wounding civilians, targeted religious minorities and imprisoned opponents.

The United Nations has described the conflict as the world's largest single humanitarian catastrophe.

Around 22 million people are in need of aid, with 8.4 million of them on the brink of starvation, according to the U.N.