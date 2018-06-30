Yemen’s warring parties willing to restart talks: UN

Yemen's warring parties have confirmed their willingness to restart negotiations after a two-year hiatus, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen said even as fighting raged along the country's west coast over a key port city. Martin Griffiths told the U.N. radio late on Thursday that he plans to bring Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and the country's internationally recognized government backed by a Saudi-led coalition to the negotiating table within the next few weeks "at the very latest." He said he hopes the U.N. Security Council will come up with a plan next week and present it to the Yemenis.

Griffiths has been talking to both sides to prevent an all-out bloodbath in Hodeida, which is a lifeline for Yemen's population. He visited Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in the southern city of Aden, and earlier he met the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul-Salam. He said he expects more talks with the Houthi side to take place within the next few days over the start of negotiations.

Griffiths attributed a lull in the fighting Friday "to the discussions we have been having with the parties."

Earlier this month, Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive to retake Hodeida. Fighting has been concentrated at and around the city's airport, threatening to worsen Yemen's humanitarian situation. Aid groups have repeatedly voiced fears that a protracted fight could shut down the port and potentially tip millions of people into starvation.