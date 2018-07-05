Iran sets condition for sticking to nuclear deal

Iran will uphold the nuclear deal if it can continue to reap its economic benefits despite revived U.S. sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday during a visit to Vienna. The foreign ministers of Iran and five major powers will meet in the Austrian capital on Friday in an effort to save the agreement that is meant to prevent Iranian nuclear armament, the European Union confirmed.

The United States pulled out of the deal and took steps to reimpose economic sanctions in May, leaving Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China to salvage the 2015 agreement that is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We will stick to it as far as possible, on the condition that we can profit from the JCPOA," Rouhani told reporters after meeting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

"If the other signatory states can guarantee Iran's interests, we will continue with the JCPOA without the U.S.," he added.

The nuclear pact that was agreed in Vienna in 2015 obliged Iran to curb its nuclear program and accept intrusive nuclear inspections to make sure that the Islamic Republic cannot develop nuclear weapons.

Western sanctions including an embargo on Iranian oil exports were lifted in return.

On Friday, the five powers are expected to present a plan to prevent renewed economic isolation of Iran in spite of the looming U.S. sanctions. Friday's meeting of the foreign ministers from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China is due to be chaired by EU chief diplomat Federica Mogherini.