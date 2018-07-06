Number of Yemenis fleeing key port city rises

More than 121,000 people recently fled Yemen's port city of Hodeida due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new U.N. report.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest situation report on Hodeida released Wednesday that displacement from the Hodeida governorate continues and added: "Humanitarian partners have verified more than 17,350 households [over 121,000 people] being displaced since June 1." "More than 10,000 displaced households [nearly 80,000 people] have been assisted with food, emergency kits and other life-saving support," it added.

The OCHA said that after the partial calm of the last few days, air attacks were carried out near the Hodeida-Sanaa road and Hodeida airport. "Intensive airstrikes were also reported on July 4 in the southern Zaid District," it added.

Humanitarian aid workers are carrying out their activities in the city as the aid convoys entered the city without encountering too much trouble, according to the report. But it underlined that many roads in the city are still closed to traffic, and negotiations are needed to reach many areas of the city.

The report also said due to the displacement, only half of the local children could attend school. On medical services in the city, the report said that seven health institutions have temporarily closed or suspended operations.