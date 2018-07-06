Palestinian killed by Israeli fire during Gaza border protests

A 22-year-old Palestinian man died after being shot in the chest by an Israeli army soldier during fresh protests along the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Friday.

In addition, 146 people were injured, the ministry said.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Since the rallies in Gaza first began more than three months ago, at least 138 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

No Israelis have been killed.

Palestinians demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to the 11-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.