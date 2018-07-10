Israeli police again question PM Netanyahu on corruption allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces three investigations over alleged corruption, was questioned again by police over a case involving Israel's largest telecoms firm on Tuesday, Army Radio said.

The authorities allege Netanyahu awarded regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favorable coverage of him and his wife on a news site owned by the company. Netanyahu, Bezeq and its owner have all denied wrongdoing.

A Reuters cameraman saw a police car pulling into the driveway of the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem. Netanyahu has been questioned over the case before and police have yet to make a recommendation about charges.

A police spokesman declined comment, and a spokesman for Netanyahu had no immediate comment.

Two Netanyahu confidants have been previously arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq's subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

The confidants have turned state witnesses. Netanyahu held the government's communications portfolio until last year.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Political pressure could mount on Netanyahu to step down if he is charged.

Netanyahu could also call a snap election to try to stall legal proceedings during the campaign and rally his right-wing power base behind him. Polls show Netanyahu's Likud party gaining seats and positioned far ahead of all other factions.