3 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces on Gaza border

Three Palestinians were killed Friday by Israeli fire near Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza, the health ministry in the strip said, as hundreds approached the border in renewed protests.

Two people were killed in a strike east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the health ministry said.

A third was killed by Israeli fire east of Rafah, also in southern Gaza, the ministry added.

Since the rallies in Gaza first began more than three months ago, at least 140 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

No Israelis have been killed.

Palestinians demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to the 11-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.