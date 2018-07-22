War with Iran is the mother of all wars, Rouhani tells Trump

Iran's president is warning U.S. President Donald Trump against provoking his country while indicating peace between the two nations might still be possible.

Trump earlier this year pulled the U.S. out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.

"Do not play with the lion's tail or else you will regret it," President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, addressing a gathering of Iranian diplomats.

"Americans should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace ... likewise a war would be the mother of all wars."

Rouhani went on to say that the U.S. was not "in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran's security and interests," in an apparent reference to reported efforts by Washington to destabilize Iranian government.

Oil-rich Iran has been seeking a way out of an economic crisis with its currency losing value rapidly as concern has grown about sanctions after the U.S. backed out of a multilateral agreement with Iran in May.

Six major powers agreed with Iran in Vienna in 2015 to curb Tehran's civilian nuclear program so that it cannot be used for developing atomic weapons, while sanctions were lifted in return.

After the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear agreement, Iran made clear that it wants to keep the deal alive, but only if the remaining five powers can guarantee that Iran will not face economic isolation under the sanctions that the U.S. has started to revive.