Gunmen storm Irbil governorate building in northern Iraq

Gunmen entered the Irbil governorate building in northern Iraq's Kurdish region, a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) security official said Monday morning.

They are firing from windows at Kurdish security forces from inside the KRG headquarters, security officials said.

"At around 7:45 a.m. two gunmen approached the entrance of the governorate and opened fire at the guards. They managed to enter and now they are on the third floor," Deputy Governor Tahir Abdullah said.

"Security forces have surrounded the building and entered the ground floor, preparing to attack the assailants."

At least two policemen have reportedly been wounded in the attack and a governorate employee was taken hostage.

Security forces have cleared the streets around the building, which is located in the busy city center, said the security officials.