Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian teen in West Bank raid

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.

Arkan Mizher, 13, was shot in the chest during clashes in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, the ministry said.

His funeral was due to take place later Monday.

The Israeli military says troops were carrying out an arrest raid in the Dheisheh refugee camp overnight when a "violent riot" began. It said Palestinians hurled firebombs and grenades at soldiers. The military said it fired live rounds "selectively" and that it was looking into the reports of the teenager's death.

The camp is in a part of the West Bank supposedly under full Palestinian control but the Israeli army regularly carries out raids in such areas.

While tensions have flared over recent months between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the West Bank has been relatively calm during that time.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip a Palestinian on Monday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli fire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry.

Karam Ibrahim Arafat from the eastern city of Khan Younis was shot and injured during a protest near Gaza Strip's eastern border three weeks ago, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

"He was martyred of his wounds today," he said.

On Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip, at least two Palestinians were injured Sunday during an airstrike launched by Israeli military forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in statement.

For almost four months, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been holding almost daily demonstrations near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.



Since the demonstrations began on March 30, more than 140 Palestinian protesters have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.



Protesters demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.



They also demand an end to Israel's 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.