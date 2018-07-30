20 Palestinians arrested, vehicles vandalized in West Bank

Twenty Palestinians were arrested in overnight Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said in a statement on Monday.

The individuals were detained for "suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities," the army said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of said activities.

According to the statement, four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among those rounded up in the raids.

Earlier this month, Israeli authorities designated Al-Quds television as a "terrorist group."

The detainees have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a group of settlers raided Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, and damaged five Palestinian cars, Tawfiq Abu Naim, a member of the village's local council, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the settlers also sprayed anti-Arab graffiti and death threats on the walls of several houses in the village.

"Settlers have threatened villagers with death if clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces continue," he said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since last December when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

On May 14, the U.S. relocated its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and further inflaming passions in the Palestinian territories.

Since March, more than 150 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli army gunfire in the Gaza Strip during protests demanding an end to the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and lifting an 11-year blockade on Gaza.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, approximately 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women and some 350 minors.