Houthi shelling hits Saudi Arabia, no casualties

Houthi rebels on Tuesday shelled the southern Saudi port city of Jazan in attacks launched from Yemen, Saudi officials said.

Lt. Col. Yahya Abdulla Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the Jazan Civil Defense, said several projectiles were fired by Houthi militants, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The shelling hit the village of Al-Mahanish damaging a house, he added.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The violence has devastated Yemen's infrastructure, including health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as "one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times".