Anger grows among Palestinians over US aid cut

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman said that the U.S. decision to cut more than $200 million in aid is meant to force the Palestinians to abandon their claim to Jerusalem. Nabil Abu Rdeneh told The Associated Press the move is part of continuing political and financial pressure on the Palestinian leadership. He said the Americans must be fully aware that there will be no peace without east Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian National Council also condemned the U.S.'s decision. Council speaker Salim Zanoun said the U.S. decision was part of "the policy of blackmail and pressure" being practiced on the Palestinian people to accept the so-called "deal of the century", a backchannel plan to reach peace settlement between Israel and Palestinians. "The U.S. administration proves every day that it is an accomplice in all policies and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation," he said in a statement issued in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The National Council is the legislative organ of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The Trump administration said it's cutting bilateral aid to the Palestinians after a review of funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza and will redirect the money to "high priority projects elsewhere." The State Department notified Congress of the decision in a brief, three-paragraph notice sent first to lawmakers and then to reporters on Friday. Trump has sparked a global anger over his decision to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital last December. The move undercut long-standing underpinnings of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks where the city's status was to be determined as a final-status issue. The Palestinians have snubbed calls from the Trump administration to return to the negotiating table, arguing Washington gave up its status as a neutral mediator by making the declaration. In January, the Trump administration had made drastic cuts to its contribution to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. The agency provides services to more than three million Palestinian refugees and their descendants across the Middle East and employs more than 20,000 people, the vast majority Palestinians. Last month, UNRWA announced it was cutting more than 250 jobs in the Palestinian territories due to the funding crisis. UNRWA was founded in 1949 after the first Arab-Israel war, which led to 700,000 Palestinians being forced to leave their homes or flee. It helps around 5 million Palestinian refugees, a figure that includes descendants of those displaced by the fighting.