Chemical weapons top issue in US-Russia spat over Idlib

Idlib has remained the last stronghold of opposition groups despite the fall of Aleppo and some other strategic towns in several areas in the country. Dozens of opposition groups have fled to the city, consisting of a strong line against the regime. However, fights within the opposition and the U.S.' contradictory stance toward opposition groups have encouraged the Syrian regime to carry out a military operation with the help of Russian forces. Russian media reported that Moscow has increased its naval presence in the Mediterranean to its largest size since it entered the war in 2015. The U.S. said any chemical attack would lead to a U.S. operation. Amid the debates over the use of chemical weapons, the humanitarian side of the issue is being neglected by the parties. Idlib residents are in fear that the Syrian regime may launch a large-scale assault on the city to recapture it from opposition groups. Besides, there are several allegations that either the regime or the radical elements will carry out a chemical attack. Overloaded with internally displaced people, Idlib is one of the largest cities in Syria with a population of 2.5 million. Prior to the war, the population was under 200,000.

Turkey has repeatedly warned that an assault on the city would result in a humanitarian disaster. The Syrian regime, along with Russia, Iran and Iranian-backed Shiite groups, has regained control of key points in the country, including Aleppo.

Apart from the area in the north, controlled by the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the PKK's Syrian branch, the regime has captured several strategic areas, reducing the opposition groups' power and capabilities.

Idlib remains the last big city under opposition control and the regime believes that it will be the final blow to opposition groups. After the fall of Aleppo in November 2016 dozens of opposition groups, including Ahrar al-Sham and the formerly al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have been squeezed into Idlib.

One of the biggest fears in Idlib is the use of chemical weapons by the regime. Since the war in Syria started, the regime has repeatedly used chemical weapons and has never suffered consequences. Despite an agreement to remove its chemical weapons after their use in Ghouta, in 2013, whether the regime destroyed its chemical weapons or has produced new ones has never been clarified.

In return, the regime and Russia claim that the use of chemical weapons allegations is fabricated. For instance, after the U.S. warned that they "will respond to any verified chemical weapons use in Idlib or elsewhere in Syria in a swift and appropriate manner," Russia said radical groups were preparing a chemical attack to blame on the regime.

A similar incident happened in April 2017 when the U.S., the U.K. and France launched military strikes on the regime's bases after the regime used chemical weapons against civilians in Damascus' suburbs. Moscow and Damascus denied the allegations despite apparent evidence.