School days may be numbered for Palestinian children in West Bank

After the summer holiday, tens of thousands of Palestinian children yesterday started their first day at schools that are comprised of caravans and playgrounds. The children wearing uniforms and backpacks filled schools across the Palestinian territories; however, those in the village of Sosia in the West Bank listened to their first lesson under the sun while sitting on old tires.

Destroying the hope and means of education, and with it the future of Palestinian children and youth, Israel does not allow Palestinians to build structures in Area C. The 1995 Oslo agreement between Israel and Palestine has divided the West Bank into the Areas A, B and C. The administrative and security authority of Area A was given to Palestine, while the administration of Area B was given to Palestine and security to Israel and in Area C, both administration and security is provided by Israel.

Meanwhile, the U.N. schools for Palestinians reopened, though major U.S. cuts have thrown their funding into jeopardy beyond next month. The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said all 711 schools it runs for 526,000 pupils in Gaza and the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria would reopen in the next few days despite the $300 million U.S. funding cut.

Fears raised by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the schools might not be able to reopen at all failed to materialize, but the UNRWA warned it might still be forced to close them again in a month if additional new funding is not found.

"At the moment, we do not have enough money to keep the schools open after the end of September," UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "At the end of September, the UNRWA will be running on empty for all its services, including schools and medical facilities."

In 2017, the United States, which is traditionally the largest single donor to the UNRWA, contributed more than $350 million. But so far this year, it has given just $65 million following President Donald Trump's decision to withhold aid to the Palestinians.

Parents expressed deep concern about the uncertainty hanging over their children's education. "We are afraid of the schools closing," Soha Abu Hasara told AFP in Gaza City as she dropped her children off for their first day back at school. "There is fear, and the situation is not stable, and there is tension within the UNRWA," she said.

Palestinian schools have long been subjected to Israeli violence. During the 2014 Gaza war, the Israeli army launched a military operation on Gaza, destroying 24 schools. Israeli shelling killed at least 15 Palestinians sheltering in a U.N.-run school and another 17 near a street market. In February, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that at least 45 schools in Palestine were facing the threat of destruction by the Israeli authority. In a released statement, the OCHA acting coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories, Roberto Valent, pointed out that a Palestinian school in east Jerusalem was destroyed by Israeli soldiers, and added: "The demolition was carried out on the grounds of lack of Israeli-issued permits, which are nearly impossible to obtain."