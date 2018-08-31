UNRWA warns of increased regional instability amid funding shortages

Should Washington choose to sever its funding for the U.N.'s Palestine refugee agency the consequences would ripple throughout the region, the agency warned Wednesday.

UNRWA spokesman Christopher Gunness told Anadolu Agency (AA) the effects of the U.S. halting $350 million in annual aid would likely "be dramatic, unpredictable, profound and widespread."

"You have to ask yourself the question: what would the Middle East look like if the most vulnerable people in that region were not to be receiving services from a U.N. humanitarian organization," Gunness said. "I think the answer is there would be a lot more angry, and hungry, and ill-educated people and that does not bode well for peace in the Middle East," he added.

Foreign Policy magazine reported the looming cut on Tuesday, saying it was decided during an August meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Regional governments have been informed of the upcoming move, according to the magazine.

The cut could upend UNRWA's activities that include providing schooling, health services and food security to more than 5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. So far the agency has not been officially informed of the move, Gunness said.

The U.S. announced last Friday it is cutting more than $200 million in aid to Palestine following a review initiated by Trump. The funds were earmarked for the Palestinian Authority and various programs in the West Bank and Gaza. The announcement followed an earlier cut to a funding installment for UNRWA in January that halted more than half of a $125 million payment.

Trump's administration is resorting to "cheap blackmail" against the Palestinians, revealing its true intentions by cutting more than $200 million in aid for the West Bank and Gaza Strip, senior Palestinian officials earlier said.

Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said the decision amounts to an "admission of the true intentions behind American aid policy of intervening in the internal affairs of other peoples," as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP). U.S. aid "is not a gift to our people but a duty of the international community to take responsibility for the continuation of Israeli occupation, preventing the development of the Palestinian economy and society," he said. By slashing its aid to the Palestinians, the U.S. "once again reaffirms its disregard for its international commitments," Erekat added.

The United States had already made drastic cuts to its contribution to the UNRWA in January. Relations between the U.S. administration and the Palestinian Authority took a nosedive after Trump in December decided to recognize the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The Palestinians have suspended contacts with Washington and believe it can no longer be an impartial mediator in the Middle East peace process.

The decision to cut Palestinian funding comes as a humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, which has seen a surge of violence since Palestinian protests erupted in March. At least 172 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, the vast majority of them during demonstrations near the border.