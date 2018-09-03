Saudi-led coalition admits mistakes in deadly Yemen bus strike

A Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Saturday it accepted that an air attack last month that killed dozens of people, including children traveling on a bus, was unjustified and pledged to hold anyone who contributed to the error accountable. The rare concession follows mounting international pressure, including from allies, to do more to limit civilian casualties in the three-and-a-half year civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed the already impoverished country to the brink of famine.

The coalition's statement comes after its investigative body, known as the Joint Incidents Assessments Team (JIAT), found that an August airstrike conducted in the northern Saada province hitting a bus carrying children in a busy market involved "mistakes," including failing to take measures to minimize collateral damage. At least 51 people, including 40 children, were killed and 79 others, including 56 children, were wounded in the airstrike.The statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency said the coalition accepts the findings of its investigative body and that "it will take all the legal measures to hold accountable those who were proven to have committed mistakes" once it officially receives the findings. It also pledged to coordinate with Yemen's government to compensate civilians.

Mansour Ahmed al-Mansour, JIAT's legal adviser, said earlier the airstrike was launched based on intelligence that senior Houthi rebels, a legitimate military target, were on the bus. He noted, however, that the operation involved errors, including a delay in carrying out the airstrike and another in issuing a no-strike order. He called on coalition forces to proceed with legal procedures to ensure accountability and provide reparations for civilian victims. He also urged the coalition to review its rules of engagement and ensure forces' commitment to them.

Last week, a U.N. panel of human rights experts said some of the coalition's airstrikes may constitute war crimes. The U.N. Human Rights Council urged the international community to "refrain from providing arms that could be used in the conflict" – an apparent reference to countries, including the United States and Britain, that help arm the Saudi-led coalition, as well as Iran, which the coalition has accused of arming the Houthis. The experts visited some but not all parts of Yemen as they compiled the report.

The war has so far garnered relatively little public attention in Western countries, but there are signs that is starting to change, particularly because of the role Western governments play in supplying arms to the coalition countries. The U.S. assistance to the Saudi-led coalition's war in Yemen has amounted to killing innocent Yemeni civilians, the New York Times argued in its newspaper. The report emphasized the role of the U.S. in not only selling weapons to the coalition but also providing military assistance. "It's time for the United States and its Western allies to stop selling arms or giving any military assistance to Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners," the newspaper wrote last Tuesday. The majority of U.S. aid to coalition forces in Yemen have been in aerial combat, which received criticism when a U.S.-made bomb was used to target a school bus, killing dozens of Yemeni children.

Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels overran much of the country. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the former defense minister and its allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. Riyadh has accused the rebel group of serving as a proxy force for Iran, Saudi Arabia's arch-foe in the region.Since March last year, the U.N.'s humanitarian aid agency has said Yemen – already the Arab world's poorest country – is facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The report says three-fourths of its population of over 29 million need humanitarian assistance. The war has devastated the country's health system and provided the breeding grounds for the world's largest cholera outbreak last year. The experts cited some 6,475 deaths from the conflict between March 2015 and June this year, but said the "real figure is likely to be significantly higher." Other groups have estimated that more than 10,000 people have been killed.