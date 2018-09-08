10 killed in attack by Iranian forces on Iran-Kurdistan Democratic Party camp in Irbil

10 people were killed and 35 others were injured in an attack by Iranian forces on a camp of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in northern Iraq, according to local media..

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) has carried out sporadic attacks inside Iran from its rear-bases in Iraq and is blacklisted as a "terrorist" group by Tehran.

The leftist organization was holding a meeting at the time of the attack, one of its officials told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He blamed the attack on Tehran.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in Irbil for treatment.

"10 KDPI members were killed and 30 wounded by Katyusha rockets fired on their headquarters in Koysinjaq," Kamran Abbas, director of the city's hospital, told AFP.

Koysinjaq is about 60 kilometers (35 miles) east of the autonomous Kurdish region's capital Irbil.

Abbas said the party's secretary general and his predecessor were among the wounded.