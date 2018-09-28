3 Palestinians, including 2 teens, killed by Israeli fire at Gaza border

US too 'biased' to be lone mediator, Palestine's Abbas tells UN

Three Palestinians, two of them teenagers, were killed by Israeli fire amid demonstrations along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the strip said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Mohammed al-Houm, 14, and Iyad Al-Shaar, 18, were shot in separate incidents "by live ammunition from the (Israeli) occupation forces."

Another man was killed by gunfire and 75 others were wounded, the ministry said.

More than 180 demonstrators have been killed since March 30, when Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began holding almost daily protests near the buffer zone.

Protesters demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 11-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.