Trump's two-state comments reveal contradiction after pro-Israeli moves

In a highly contradictory move, U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed a two-state solution as the best way to resolve the Middle East conflict, while Palestinian officials dismissed his comments as empty talk.

When meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Trump said he backed the two-state solution since "that's what I think works best, that's my feeling."

Later, Trump told a news conference that reaching the two-state solution is "more difficult because it's a real estate deal," but that ultimately it "works better because you have people governing themselves." He added that he would still support Israel and the Palestinians should they opt for a one-state solution, though he believed that was less likely. "Bottom line: If the Israelis and Palestinians want one state, that's OK with me. If they want two states, that's OK with me. I'm happy if they're happy."

The Palestinians reacted cautiously to Trump's remarks, noting that the two-state solution has long been the goal of peace efforts, including a broader Arab-Israeli plan that would see Arab states all recognize Israel if the Palestinians got an independent state.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the Palestinians remain committed to their demand for a state based on the borders before the 1967 War and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Peace requires a two-state solution, where the state of Palestine is based on the '67 boundaries with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said. "This is the Arab and international attitude, and all final status issues need to be solved according to the international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Palestinian leaders accuse his administration of blatant bias in favor of Israel and of seeking to blackmail them into accepting his terms. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in New York that Abbas's team met more than 40 times with Trump's envoys only "to discover that they have opted to open that war against the Palestinians to inflict the most damage." Twenty-five years after the Oslo accords, that goal seems far out of reach for now. Peace efforts have been at a standstill since a U.S.-led push collapsed in 2014. The U.S. administration under Trump has been forcing Palestinian factions to surrender to Israeli demands and to give up the two-state solution. Trump has been heavily criticized by the Palestinians for a series of moves that they say show distinct bias toward Israel, starting with his recognition last year of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Palestinians also claim the holy city as the capital of an eventual state. Earlier this year, Trump followed up on the recognition by moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step that was widely protested by Palestinians and others in the Arab world. His administration has also slashed aid to the Palestinians by hundreds of millions of dollars and ended U.S. support for the U.N. agency (UNWRA) that helps Palestinian refugees.