Hamas urges Palestinian president to lift Gaza ‘sanctions'

Palestinian resistance group, Hamas rulers called on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to lift what they describe as his "sanctions" on the coastal territory. Friday's call followed Abbas's threats to "give up responsibility" for Gaza if Hamas doesn't respond positively to Egyptian efforts to broker a reconciliation between rival Palestinian factions.

Aiming to pressure Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza, Abbas cut payments to Israel for the electricity it supplies to the enclave, leading to power being provided for less than four hours on some days, and never more than six hours a day, making it increasingly difficult for Hamas to govern.

Hamas fears Abbas may reduce funding to health care and other services for Gazans. Hundreds of Hamas supporters marched in anti-Abbas protests late Thursday, burning his posters after his speech at the United Nations. Hamas stated that Abbas used his U.N. speech as "a declaration of pulling out of Gaza," as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA). The group also called on Abbas to make efforts in order to the implementation of bilateral agreements since 2011. Hamas further argued that Abbas threatened the people of Gaza, jeopardizing the future compromises between the two parties.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) have been carrying out a reconciliation process for two years. According to the deal, Hamas was going to hand over Gaza's control, accepting the establishment of a unified government under the leadership of the PA's party, Al-Fatah. In return, the PA was going to lift the sanctions and, by doing so, ease the life conditions in the densely populated city.

The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's mainstream Fatah party seems to be reluctant over a resolution in Gaza with the fear that the ongoing reconciliation process with Hamas may be broken and that Hamas may gain a upper hand in the talks. Abbas earlier stated that Hamas was not serious on the unity. The reconciliation process foresees that Hamas will hand over the control to Fatah in Gaza and there will be elections in six months. Despite many positive steps taken, the two parties are stuck on certain issues.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, a densely populated coastal territory that shares borders with Egypt and Israel, with which it has fought three wars since 2008. For much of the last decade, Egypt has joined Israel in enforcing a partial land, sea and air blockade of Gaza. Hamas and Fatah agreed in 2014 to form a national reconciliation administration but could not agree on the details. A unity government formed after Hamas won the last Palestinian general election, in 2006, was short-lived.