Classmates mourn boy shot dead by Israeli troops in Gaza border

The school friends of Nassir al-Mosabeh sat tearfully in their classroom in Khan Younis on Sunday and mourned their 12-year-old friend who was killed in a protest on the Gaza border.

Gaza health officials said Israeli soldiers on Friday shot dead seven Palestinians, who were among thousands who thronged to the border as part of weekly protests launched six months ago. Mosabeh was one of those killed.

"I cried for him like I have never cried before. I do not know what the (Israeli) occupation saw in him to kill him? What did he do to them? Did he kill anybody? I do not know what happened," Mosabeh's friend, Dia' Abu Khater said.

Mosabeh's classmates in the school in the southern Gaza Strip decorated his chair with his picture ringed by red and white flowers and green leaves, the Palestinian colours.

Mosabeh was always at the border to assist medics in the Friday protests, his sister, Eslam, said.

"Nassir always came with us. Everyone in the field hospital knows him and he always helped us. Nassir was our right hand, he would always bring us equipment whenever we needed something. May God bless his soul," she said.

Gaza health officials said 505 people were wounded on Friday, 89 of them by gunshots.

At least 191 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza protests began on March 30. The protesters are demanding the right of return to lands that Palestinian families fled or were driven from on Israel's founding in 1948, and the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian economic blockade.

