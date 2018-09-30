Israeli army detains 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli army on Sunday detained three Palestinians in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces raided a store in Batn al-Hawa district and detained three workers, including one woman.

Meanwhile, confrontations took place in the district between scores of Palestinian youths and the Israeli forces, which used rubber bullets and tear gas bombs.

Youths pelted stones at the forces and blocked some roads by putting concrete blocks and waste containers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that one of its teams transferred a Palestinian to a hospital for treatment after he was affected by tear gas shells.

Israel frequently conducts sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied territories on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, some 350 minors and at least six lawmakers.