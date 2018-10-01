Palestine holds general strike against Israel’s nation-state law

Palestinians held a general strike Monday in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem against Israel's nation-state law adopted by the Knesset that gives the right of self-determination to Jewish people only.

Passed in July with the support of Israel's far right, the nation-state law has garnered widespread criticism from Palestinians and the international community for its disregard of the norms of universal law and the rights of Palestinian-origin Israeli citizens. Arabs living in Israel have said the law verges on apartheid.

The general strike – called for by Palestinian leaders to emphasize the unity of the 1.8 million Palestinian-origin people in living in Israel and its occupied territories – shuttered schools, universities, transportation, commercial stores and other facilities on Monday.

National groups in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem also declared their support for the strike against the controversial law.

Mohammad Barakeh, a former Palestinian lawmaker said, "The strike is a message to the world that the use of apartheid and racism is something that should not only be dealt with internally but it should be talked about globally."

In July, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah called the law "another attempt to obliterate the Arab-Palestinian identity and to institutionalize and legitimize apartheid policies rather than promoting peace."

The controversial law was set to be amended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after it was passed in July. However, no such amendments have been made. The committee will reconvene in October to propose new legislation.

The legislation officially defines Israel as the "national homeland of the Jewish people."

The law, which passed with a 62-55 backing, is defined as a "basic law," granting it quasi-constitutional status.