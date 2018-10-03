Pompeo says US ends amity treaty with Iran, calls Russian S-300 delivery to Iran 'serious escalation'

The United States said Wednesday it was terminating a 1955 treaty reached with then ally Iran after Tehran cited it in an international court ruling against Washington's sanctions policy.

"I'm announcing that the U.S. is terminating the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran. This is a decision, frankly, that is 39 years overdue," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at the State Department, referring to the date of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The treaty on economic relations and consular rights was signed in the aftermath of leftist and nationalist Prime Minister Muhammad Mossadegh's ouster by a CIA-backed coup.

The U.N.'s top court International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered the United States Wednesday to lift sanctions on humanitarian goods for Iran in a ruling widely seen as a rebuke to President Donald Trump -- but which Pompeo described as a "defeat for Iran."

Pompeo claimed that Iran was abusing the International Court of Justice for political and propaganda purposes. He said Iran's claims under the treaty were "absurd."

"We're disappointed that the court failed to recognize that it has no jurisdiction to issue any order relating to these sanctions measures with the United States, which is doing its work on Iran to protect its own essential security interests," Pompeo said.

He said the United States would work to ensure it is providing humanitarian assistance to the Iranian people.

Pompeo also blamed Iran on Wednesday for threats to American missions in Iraq. "Iran is the origin of the current threat to Americans in Iraq," he told reporters. "Our intelligence in this regard is solid. We can see the hand of the Ayatollah and his henchmen supporting these attacks on the United States."

The United States announced on Friday it will effectively close its consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra and relocate diplomatic personnel assigned there following increasing threats from Iran and Iran-backed militia, including rocket fire.

He also described Russian delivery of S-300 missile defense system to Syria as a "serious escalation."