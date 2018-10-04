UN court orders Washington to ease Iran sanctions

The World Court ordered the United States yesterday to ensure that sanctions against Iran, due to be tightened next month, do not affect humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

Judges at the International Court of Justice handed a victory to Tehran, which had argued that sanctions imposed since May by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump violate the terms of a 1955 Treaty of Amity between the two countries.

The ruling is likely to have at most limited practical impact on the implementation of sanctions, which Washington is reimposing and tightening after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers. The court order issued yesterday is temporary pending a resolution of Iran's full lawsuit against Washington by the ICJ, something that could take years.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement "the decision proved once again that the Islamic Republic is right and the U.S. sanctions against people and citizens of our country are illegal and cruel." "The United States must comply with its international commitments and lift obstacles to Iranian trade," it added.

The ICJ is the United Nations' highest court for resolving disputes between nations. Its rulings are binding, but it has no power to enforce them, and both the United States and Iran have ignored them in the past.