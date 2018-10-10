Israeli justice minister's statements shake judiciary's independence

Known for her reckless statements against unarmed Palestinians, Israel's Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked claimed that the Israeli Supreme Court had no right to overrule the recently passed "Jewish state law."

The court will revive the law as a petition is pending before it. Despite the fact that the Israeli judiciary has been structured as an independent power in the country's law system, the minister said any ruling to nix the process of imposing the law would be "dangerous and could bring down the entire system."

"It would end the separation of powers," she added in a speech.

Some jurists in Israel believe that the Jewish state law is among the country's "basic laws" and therefore the court may not have the right to investigate whether it is compatible with other basic laws like equality.

However, the opposition claims that the court is authorized to do so as the law in question clashes with Israel's constitution and basic values.

In line with this argument, opposition leader Tzipi Livni said the current government had "a real problem with equality," adding that his side had to "drop the masks and hypocrisy."

Stating that Jewish state law cannot be considered within the boundaries of democracy, Livni also criticized the government for not allowing the opposition members to take place in the selection of a committee of judges.

The Israeli parliament, Knesset, recently passed a new law defining the country as a "Jewish state." Considered a move to marginalize its 1.8 million Palestinian citizens, the bill was approved by the Knesset despite harsh criticism from Palestinian lawmakers as well as from a few Israeli ones.

The bill also abolished the regulation that Arabic was one of the official languages of the country alongside Hebrew. Now, Arabic has been reduced to a "special status" and no longer registered as an official language, but can still be used in state institutions.

Mainly backed by the right-wing government and political parties, the bill was passed by a vote of 62-55, with two lawmakers abstaining, in the 120-member Knesset. Arab lawmakers shouted in the parliament, saying this was done to consolidate the apartheid.

The Israeli justice minister does not support the so-called two-state solution, claiming that all of the Palestinian lands belong to the Jews due to the verses in the Torah. As the political tone in Israel has become even harsher in the last years due to the right-wing rule, it is believed that Shaked may lead the nationalists in the near future.