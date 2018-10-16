Doha demands Riyadh disclose fate of 4 missing Qataris

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) demanded Saudi Arabia shed light on the fate of four Qatari nationals who disappeared in separate cases in the kingdom last year.

The committee issued a statement Sunday, saying it held the Saudi government responsible for the disappearance of its four citizens.

"What the Saudi authorities are doing towards Qatari nationals is shameful and inhumane. It will leave a major psychological mark on future generations," NHRC chairman Ali bin Samikh al-Marri was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

Al-Marri also called on the United Nations' Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances to send a team of investigators to Saudi Arabia.

In June 2017, a group of Arab nations led by Riyadh cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

The boycott disrupted Qatar's imports, many of which used to come across its border with Saudi Arabia, pushing the Gulf state launching an extensive development plan to make itself more self-reliant in food and energy sectors.