Iran's parliament approves 4 ministers backed by president

Iran's parliament approved four new ministers on Saturday, all endorsed by President Hassan Rouhani who urged them to help "resist" and "fight" the U.S. as it reinstates sanctions against the country.

Rouhani's comments came as lawmakers were discussing the vote for candidates vying for the ministries of labor, finance, industry and transportation.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said Saturday that 200 out of 265 lawmakers voted for Farhad Dejpasand to be the next minister of economy. The chamber has 290 seats.

The former industry minister, Mohammad Shariatmadari, got 196 votes to become the new labor minister and Reza Rahmani was approved by 203 votes as minister of industry.

Mohammad Eslami became the transportation minister with 151 votes.

With their votes, lawmakers signaled their support for President Rouhani as he faces the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S. government.

The U.S. has steadily restored sanctions on Iran following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord in May. Next month, the U.S. plans to impose sanctions on Iran's oil and gas industry.

Rouhani said that the U.S. was undoubtedly the Iran's largest enemy, saying: "If it weren't, why would they impose sanctions on medicine and food?"

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to do whatever it takes to pressure Iran to halt what he described as its "malign conduct," referring to its alleged nuclear and missile development and support for terrorism and groups that destabilize the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the United Nations' highest court ordered the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran that affect imports of humanitarian goods and products and services linked to civil aviation safety.