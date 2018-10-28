Four-nation Istanbul summit on Syria dominates Arab, Iranian media

The quartet summit held in Istanbul on Syria's eight-year conflict commanded wide coverage by the Arab world and Iranian media outlets.

The summit was attended by the leaders of Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, who expressed their determination to end the bloodshed in war-torn Syria.

The four leaders called for the completion of the constitution committee's process for establishing a Syrian constitution by the end of this year to pave the way for an inclusive and fair election in the country which has borne the brunt of a devastating civil war since 2011.

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel underlined the importance of the Istanbul summit's call for drafting a new constitution in Syria.

"The Istanbul summit leaves Assad's fate in the hands of Syrian people," read a headline in the Saudi-funded Al Arabiya channel.

Syria's official SANA news agency described the 4-nation summit as "serious and constructive".

It gave a full coverage to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statements, in which he rejected any military solution to the Syrian conflict.

Rudaw TV, which broadcasts from northern Iraq's Kurdish region, highlighted Erdoğan's statements, in which he vowed to eliminate threats in the east of the Euphrates river.

"Establishing a constitution committee and protecting Syrian territorial integrity," reads a headline on the official IRNA news agency.

The summit also dominated hourly bulletins on the Iranian state television, which highlighted Erdoğan's statements about briefing Iran about the outcomes of the summit and steps to be taken.

The semi-official Mehr news agency also highlighted pledges by Russian President Vladimir Putin of "wiping out terror groups".