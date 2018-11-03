   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Palestinian teen dies of wounds from Israeli attack on home in 2014 Gaza war

ANADOLU AGENCY
GAZA CITY, Palestine
Published
This file photo taken on July 29, 2014 shows clouds of heavy smoke billowing into the air following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City on July 29, 2014. (AFP Photo)
This file photo taken on July 29, 2014 shows clouds of heavy smoke billowing into the air following an Israeli military strike in Gaza City on July 29, 2014. (AFP Photo)

A Palestinian minor on Saturday succumbed to wounds he sustained during the 2014 deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry.

Mohammed Nasser al-Rifi, 14, was seriously injured in an Israeli attack on his home in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, in 2014.

"He died of his wounds on Saturday at Al-Wafa hospital in Gaza," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

The minor's father, brother and four relatives had died in the Israeli attack.

In July 2014, the Israeli army launched a 51-day offensive on the Gaza Strip on the pretext of halting rocket fire from the Palestinian territory.

A total of 2323 Palestinians were killed and around 11,000 others injured in the assault, according to figures released by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2006 that has gutted the territory's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many staple commodities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that President...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS