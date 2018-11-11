5 civilians, Hamas commander killed by Israeli army in southern Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Forces killed at least five civilians and a commander from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the illegally blockaded Gaza Strip on Sunday, Palestinian health officials said.

Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said six Palestinians were killed. One of the dead was a local commander for Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a local hospital reported.

Six others were wounded.

Palestinian security sources said the clash occurred east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gaza officials said a group of Hamas members was fired at from a passing car. Local witnesses also said Israeli planes fired over 20 missiles into open areas in the area where the incident took place.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement that: "During IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operational activity in the Gaza Strip, an exchange of fire evolved."

A Hamas spokesman denounced a "cowardly Israeli attack."

Sunday's exchange of fire came as Israel and Hamas appeared to be making progress toward an unofficial cease-fire.

Israel last week allowed Qatar to deliver $15 million to civil servants working under Hamas, while Hamas scaled back weekly demonstrations along the Israeli border.

It was not immediately clear what sparked Sunday's fighting. Shortly after the exchange of fire, air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel, indicating rocket fire from Gaza.