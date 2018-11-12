Israel hits Gaza after dozens of rockets fired into Israeli towns

Israel has launched airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, amid an apparent escalation in hostilities.

"Our fighter jets have starting striking terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip," the Israeli Defense Forces wrote on Twitter.

The strikes were announced soon after a bus was hit by fire from Gaza, and following overnight clashes in Gaza that left dead an Israeli officer and several Palestinians, including a Hamas commander.

Israeli artillery units, meanwhile, have reportedly shelled concentrations of Palestinian activists near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone, although no casualties have yet been reported.

The vehicle was damaged in the incident, an Israeli army spokesperson said.

Israeli media reported that the bus was hit by a mortar and that one Israeli man was seriously injured in the attack.

Rocket-fire alarms were sounded in several locations near the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon.

Israeli army radio said some 80 rockets were fired from Gaza, while Hamas sources put the number to 100.

"In response to yesterday's crime, the joint command of Palestinian factions announce the beginning of bombardment of the enemy's settlements with scores of rockets," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement after funerals were held for the militants.

Seven Palestinians were killed Sunday night, including a senior Hamas commander, when an Israeli military force staged an incursion into the southern Gaza Strip.

One Israeli soldier was reportedly killed and another injured in the raid.

Late on Sunday, Palestinians fired 17 rockets into southern Israel in response to the Israeli incursion and airstrikes, which Hamas, the dominant Palestinian armed force in the Gaza Strip, said were intended to cover the retreat of a car used by the Israeli troops.

Hamas said the Israeli actions dealt a blow to Egyptian, Qatari and U.N. efforts to broker a long-term ceasefire and ease an Israeli blockade that has deepened economic hardship in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars, the latest in 2014, since the group seized the Gaza Strip from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.

Violence has flared regularly along the Israel-Gaza border since Palestinians began protests on March 30 to demand rights to land lost to Israel in the 1948 war of its creation.

Israeli gunfire has killed more than 220 Palestinians since the start of the demonstrations, which have included breaches of Israel's border fence.

Hamas said that during Sunday's fighting, assailants in a passing vehicle opened fire on a group of its armed men, killing one of its local commanders, Nour Baraka.

A pursuit ensued and witnesses said Israeli aircraft fired more than 40 missiles into the area. Palestinian officials said that in addition to Baraka, five other Hamas men and a member of the Popular Resistance Committees were killed.

In an apparent attempt to defuse tensions, Israel's chief military spokesman said the special forces had not been dispatched to assassinate Hamas commanders, a tactic that led to wider conflict in the past and which has largely been abandoned.

The spokesman, Brigadier-General Ronen Manelis, told Army Radio that covert missions were mounted frequently, comments that suggested the Israeli force may have been gathering intelligence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Paris, where he attended World War One commemorations with other world leaders.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...