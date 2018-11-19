   
Airbnb says removing 200 property listings in illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank

This file photo taken on March 02, 2017 shows the logo of online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a computer screen in Paris. (AFP Photo)
Home-renting company Airbnb Inc said on Monday that it had decided to remove its listings in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, enclaves that most world powers consider illegal for taking up land where Palestinians seek statehood.

A statement on Airbnb's website said: "We concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians."

It did not say when the decision, which according to Airbnb affects some 200 listings, would take effect.

