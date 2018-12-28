   
MIDEAST
Several killed in bus explosion in Egypt's Giza

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CAIRO
The Sphnix is lit up in front of the Great Pyramids during the Sound and Light show at the Giza Pyramids plateau, in Giza, Egypt, 29 October 2018 (EPA file photo)
Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing at least two Vietnamese tourists and wounding 10 others.

The officials said the bus was traveling Friday in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the roadside bomb went off.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt has battled terrorists for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spelt over to the mainland. This incident has been the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

