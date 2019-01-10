Houthi drone attack on military parade kills several Yemen troops

Yemeni officials say a Houthi rebel airstrike has hit a military parade outside the southern port city of Aden, killing several troops from the Saudi-led coalition.

The pro-rebel news website al-Masirah said Thursday's strike was carried out by a drone that targeted "invaders and mercenaries" at Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj, leaving "dozens of dead and wounded."

A pro-government source confirmed that there had been fatalities in the attack, but gave no precise casualty toll.

Loyalist chief of staff General Abdullah al-Nakhi, his deputy, Saleh al-Zandani, and Lahij governor Ahmad Abdullah al-Turki were all at the base at the time of the attack, the pro-government source said.

There was no immediate word on whether they were among the casualties.

Al-Anad, which lies some 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Yemen's second city Aden, was the headquarters for U.S. troops overseeing a longrunning drone war against al-Qaida until March 2014 when it was overrun by the Houthi rebels.

It was recaptured by government forces in August 2015 as they recovered territory from the rebels across the south with support from a Saudi-led military coalition.

The strike is a blow to Yemen peace efforts after a cease-fire was signed for the key port city of Hodeida last month.