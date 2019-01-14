Outrage grows over Israeli exhibit mocking Christ

Hundreds of Palestinian Christians and Muslims strongly condemned the offensive depictions of Jesus Christ and Mary that were on display in a museum in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate demanded that the museum remove the offensive depictions of Christ, saying "While we value freedom of expression, this should not include mocking and targeting our religion and religious figures." The exhibit, being on display at a gallery in Haifa' depicts Jesus as a clown and as a Ken doll, while depicting Mary as a Barbie doll.

The patriarchate also accused the Haifa municipality for allowing for such paintings and sculptures while the Christian world was celebrating Christmas.

It also demanded an apology for sponsoring such an event.

The Islamic-Christian Commission in Support of Jerusalem and the Holy Sites also condemned the exhibition, calling it "an obvious mockery of the image of Jesus Christ and his mother, the Virgin Mary, and an insult to all the heavenly religions and beliefs," as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The group underscored that such incidents would "deepen animosity and hatred among people and provoke religious strife."