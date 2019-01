A cargo plane crashed into a residential complex near the Iranian capital Tehran with 10 people onboard, state TV reported Monday.

"The plane was a cargo Boeing 707 that overshot the runway during its landing," Iran's aviation organization spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told state broadcaster IRIB.

Iranian state TV said the Boeing 707 Kyrgyz cargo plane crashed west of Tehran amid severe weather, 10 crew feared killed.

