Explosion heard in Syrian capital Damascus: reports

An explosion was heard Sunday in the south of the Syrian capital Damascus, with preliminary reports suggesting it was a "terrorist act", the state-run news agency Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

"Explosion heard around the southern highway in Damascus area, first reports suggest a terrorist act," SANA said.

"The explosion took place near a security branch in the south of the city. There are some people killed and injured but we could not verify the toll immediately," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

It was unclear if the blast was caused by a bomb that was planted or a suicide attack, the monitor said, adding that shooting followed the explosion.

SANA said all roads leading to the scene of the blast have been closed.

The state outlet did not provide any more details on the incident.