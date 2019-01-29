4 wounded in twin suicide blasts near police station in Zahedan, Iran

Two explosions were heard in the city of Zahedan, in southeastern Iran, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Young Journalist Club, a news website linked to state broadcaster IRIB, said two suicide bombers had blown themselves up in front of a police station. But Mehr news agency quoted an "informed source" as saying that one of the explosions was caused by a percussion grenade.

Four people were wounded, according to Mehr and the Young Journalist Club.

Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province, where Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shi'ite Iran.

A video of the aftermath of the attack was soon removed from the Young Journalist Club's website. The video, shared on other social media, showed a car with a broken windshield and people around it.